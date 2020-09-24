Firm Urges 8th Circ. To Ax $1 Award Over Judge's 'Disdain'

Law360 (September 24, 2020, 10:25 PM EDT) -- An Arkansas law firm that received $1 in attorney fees after settling an overtime collective action against a pipe manufacturer reinforced its request for the Eighth Circuit to reconsider the trial court's fee award, accusing the judge of having "disdain" for the firm. Three months after being on the receiving end of a scathing opinion from U.S. District Judge Billy Roy Wilson that labeled the firm "incorrigible," attorneys with the Sanford Law Firm returned fire in a filing Wednesday that called the judge's decision to slash the fees "illegal" and claimed he is waging a personal campaign against the firm....

