Drivers Say Fiat Chrysler Can't Dodge Lifetime Warranty Suit

Law360 (September 24, 2020, 6:14 PM EDT) -- Drivers asked a Michigan federal judge Wednesday to reject Fiat Chrysler's "dubious" attempt to escape allegations it misled consumers into buying Chrysler, Dodge and Jeep vehicles that came with lifetime powertrain warranties, only to renege on the warranties years later. Twenty-seven consumers in 22 states fired back at FCA US LLC's motion to dismiss their proposed class action accusing the automaker of hyping up its lifetime limited powertrain warranty to drive sales, but failing to tell consumers that it later snuck in an unconscionable inspection clause that effectively voided the warranty. The drivers claim model year 2006-2009 vehicles were sold with...

