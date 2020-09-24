Texas Cop Can't Exit Suit With Qualified Immunity

Law360 (September 24, 2020, 6:39 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge ruled Thursday that an Austin-area sheriff's deputy must face claims that he violated the constitutional rights of a man by jumping the gate to his property and throwing him down to the ground by his neck while he was handcuffed, breaking three ribs. U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman said Derek Davis, a sheriff's deputy in Bastrop County southeast of Austin, is not protected by qualified immunity from claims that he used excessive force and retaliated against Eric Ybarra for practicing his First Amendment rights, according to an order entered in the Western District of Texas case....

