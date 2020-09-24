4th Circ. Says NC Law May Shield Internal Safety Complaints

Law360 (September 24, 2020, 2:11 PM EDT) -- North Carolina law protected a construction worker from retaliation when he called out a colleague's on-duty intoxication, the Fourth Circuit said Thursday in a ruling clarifying protections for workers who report safety concerns internally rather than to state authorities. The unpublished panel ruling holds that internal complaints alleging Occupational Safety and Health Act of North Carolina violations may be protected by the state's Retaliatory Employment Discrimination Act based on three factors: whether the complaint "relates or leads to an investigation," is made to someone other than the plaintiff's direct boss and is about workplace safety. Fired Summit Contracting Group Inc. Assistant...

