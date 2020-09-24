Florida Drops Prostitution Charges Against Robert Kraft

Law360 (September 24, 2020, 3:00 PM EDT) -- Florida prosecutors said Thursday they are dropping charges against New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft for alleged solicitation of prostitution after a state appeals court last month threw out video evidence collected by police. The state gave notice that it would no longer pursue any of the misdemeanor cases arising from the investigation as a result of the adverse ruling from the Fourth District Court of Appeal and the decision by the solicitor general not to pursue appeals to higher courts, Michael B. Edmondson, executive assistant to Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg, said. "Although there was probable cause to...

