Mass. Appeals Panel Says Town Can't Block Verizon Tower

Law360 (September 25, 2020, 6:54 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts appeals panel said the city of Peabody would have to let Verizon build a wireless service tower there despite the city council's objections, since the telecommunications giant had proven the proposed tower build was the only way it could fill a coverage gap. In a Thursday ruling, the Massachusetts Appeals Court panel said Peabody's city council had broken federal telecommunications law when it denied Verizon's special permit application to construct a 60-foot tower at 161 Lynn St. in 2014. "Verizon met its high burden of showing, as a matter of law, that the proposed facility is the only feasible...

