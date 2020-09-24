A Quick Take On Trump's Contractor Diversity Training Order

Law360 (September 24, 2020, 11:00 PM EDT) -- On Sept. 22, President Donald Trump signed an executive order "to promote economy and efficiency in federal contracting, to promote unity in the federal workforce, and to combat offensive and anti-American race and sex stereotyping and scapegoating."[1] The order finds that some concepts currently included in workplace diversity training are divisive.[2] Accordingly, the order targets for prohibition workforce training that includes the concepts that America is an irredeemably racist and sexist country, or that some people are oppressors simply on account of their race or sex.[3] Citing several recent examples from the U.S. Department of the Treasury, the Argonne National Laboratory,...

