Calif. Biomass Energy Needs Gas Regs, Advocates Say

Law360 (September 24, 2020, 9:28 PM EDT) -- A coalition of environmental groups on Thursday asked the California Public Utilities Commission to change a pair of renewable energy programs that benefit bioenergy generators to ensure they don't make climate change worse. The Center for Biological Diversity and others in the group said that energy produced with biomass, especially when that energy comes from wood, often emits greenhouse gases in direct conflict with California's goal of reducing its carbon emissions. The groups asked CPUC to add requirements to ensure beneficiaries show they are carbon neutral, according to the filing. "Dirty biomass energy has no place in California's clean energy portfolio,"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS