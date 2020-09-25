Calif. Men Sentenced In CBD Co. Pump-And-Dump Scheme

Law360 (September 25, 2020, 6:49 PM EDT) -- Two California men have been sentenced to more than a year in prison after pleading guilty to a pump-and-dump stock scheme involving a shell company styling itself as a maker of CBD hemp water, Pennsylvania federal prosecutors said. Chip Hackley, 49, and George Matin, 51, were sentenced to 15 months in prison followed by two years of supervised release, prosecutors said Thursday. Both pled guilty to conspiracy, wire fraud and securities fraud, along with a third co-conspirator sentenced earlier this month. Hackley hoped to bank $4 million from the scheme, which involved using bogus press releases to boost the stock price...

