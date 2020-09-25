FTC Loses False Ad Trial Over Lack Of Credible Experts

Law360 (September 25, 2020, 6:14 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission has lost its bench trial against a home insulation maker over marketing claims after a Pennsylvania federal judge ruled Thursday that the agency "offered no reliable or credible expert testimony." U.S. District Judge Nora Barry Fischer entered judgment for Innovative Designs Inc., a manufacturer of insulating clothing and house wrap material, after a 2019 bench trial. The FTC claimed IDI made false representations about the "R-values," or insulation power, of its house wrap products. Judge Fischer granted a rare "judgment on partial findings," so named because IDI never presented a case in chief. The judge halted the...

