Lyft Says New Arguments Doom Ride-Hailing Patent Appeal

Law360 (September 25, 2020, 6:32 PM EDT) -- Lyft has urged the Federal Circuit to uphold a decision that claims of a ride-sharing technology patent invented by a retired Georgia Tech professor are indefinite, saying RideApp Inc. raised new arguments on appeal that the court can't consider. In a brief filed Thursday, Lyft said the district court rightfully found that the patent's written description lacks an adequate algorithm to carry out the claimed functions, and so correctly invalidated the claims. RideApp Inc., created by former professor Stephen Dickerson, argued on appeal that the district court's decision was erroneous because it improperly analyzed the algorithm. But Lyft said in making the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS