Deutsche Bank Can Arbitrate Ex-ITT Students' RICO Claims

Law360 (September 25, 2020, 9:25 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge decided Thursday that student loan borrowers must arbitrate claims that Deutsche Bank helped carry out a predatory lending scheme on behalf of ITT Tech, but denied arbitration to the loan servicer Vervent. U.S. District Judge Dana M. Sabraw ruled in the 23-page order that three former ITT Education Services Inc. students are bound to arbitration because they signed loan agreements containing arbitration provisions and made payments on those loans. The loans at issue are called "PEAKS Trust" loans and were developed by Deutsche Bank exclusively for ITT, according to the ruling. The former students said no arbitration...

