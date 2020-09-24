Chase Bank Accused Of Wrongly Charging Overdraft Fees

Law360 (September 24, 2020, 10:49 PM EDT) -- A proposed class action filed in California federal court on Thursday against Chase Bank alleges the institution routinely assesses overdraft fees on transactions that do not actually overdraw the accounts, leading to millions of dollars "bilked" from customers' pocketbooks. According to the suit, Chase puts aside sufficient funds for transactions at the exact time they are authorized but will assess "crippling" overdraft fees of $32 on the same transaction when they "purportedly settle," which can be days later, into a negative account balance. Plaintiff Jennifer Regala's lawsuit said Chase "misrepresents its practices in its account documents" and that there is "no...

