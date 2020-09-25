Sunoco Seeks To Overturn $155M Okla. Royalty Ruling

Law360 (September 25, 2020, 9:47 PM EDT) -- Sunoco Inc. is trying to undo a ruling that it owes tens of thousands of Oklahoma royalty owners $155 million for not automatically paying interest on late payments, requesting a new trial as it awaits a Tenth Circuit determination on the timing of its planned appeal. Sunoco urged an Oklahoma federal court Thursday to decertify a 53,000-person class and grant a new trial that deals only with the claims of the farmer who initially brought the suit. In August, it filed a notice of appeal to the Tenth Circuit after judgment was issued in the case, but the Tenth Circuit has since...

