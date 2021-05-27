Finjan, Cisco Will Drop IP Fight Before COVID-Delayed Trial

Law360 (May 27, 2021, 8:02 PM EDT) -- Finjan and Cisco have agreed to drop a patent fight in California federal court over anti-malware systems, days before a much-delayed trial was scheduled to take place. The companies' stipulation of dismissal, filed Wednesday, seeks to end Finjan's lawsuit against Cisco, which was accused of infringing five Finjan patents that cover ways to protect computers from malicious software and viruses when connected to the internet. The case was originally set for trial in June 2020 before being postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic to Oct. 19. It was then delayed to Nov. 2, and then to Jan. 11, before being postponed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS