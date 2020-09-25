TCL Can't Pause Philips' English Patent Suit For French Case

Law360, London (September 25, 2020, 8:55 PM BST) -- A London judge on Friday rejected TCL Corp.'s bid to halt an infringement suit brought against it by Philips because of parallel proceedings the Chinese electronics giant has launched in France. Judge Anthony Mann said the French court was not "first seized" of the dispute between Philips and TCL over 3G and 4G LTE patents and the "fair, reasonable and non-discriminatory," or FRAND, terms of a license offered by Philips, and ordered TCL to hand over information on its worldwide sales of mobile phones so Philips can confirm which models fall within its claims, ahead of trial due to take place in November....

