Wachtell Guides Penn National's $854M Stock Offering

Law360 (September 25, 2020, 3:52 PM EDT) -- Guided by Wachtell Lipton Rosen & Katz, Penn National said Friday it raised at least $854 million in a common stock offering that will likely help fund the gaming company's long-term growth and physical locations. Wyomissing, Pennsylvania-based Penn National Gaming Inc. said in a statement that it's priced 14 million shares of its stock at $61 each before deducting discounts and expenses. The underwriters have a 30-day option to buy up to 2.1 million additional shares, which could raise another nearly $128 million to bring the offering to $982.1 million in total, it said. The offering is expected to close Tuesday...

