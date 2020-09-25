Heirs Say 9th Circ. Must Disregard Arbitrator's Conviction

Law360 (September 25, 2020, 6:03 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit must disregard evidence that an arbitrator who issued an $18 billion award against Chevron has been convicted of forgery for a second time, according to a group of Saudi heirs, since it was not part of the record before the lower court. Federal procedure law prohibits the consideration on appeal of papers that were not filed with the lower court, heirs of the late Sheikhs Abdullah Al-Solaiman Al-Hamdan and Khalid Abu Al-Waleed Al-Oarqan claimed. The heirs first filed to enforce the award in 2018, saying Chevron owes them rent for nearly 10,000 acres of Saudi oil fields....

