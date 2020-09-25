Accountant Challenging SEC ALJs Seeks Full 5th Circ. Review

Law360 (September 25, 2020, 5:28 PM EDT) -- A Texas-based accountant is seeking a full-panel review from the Fifth Circuit as her battle to prove the unconstitutionality of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's administrative law judges continues. Michelle Helterbran Cochran continued to claim on Thursday in a petition for en banc review that the SEC's proceedings against her violate separation-of-powers principles because its ALJs are "insulated from control by the president by multiple layers of for-cause removal restrictions." The Fifth Circuit in a 2-1 decision on Aug. 11 sided with the SEC, ruling that Cochran, a former partner at The Hall Group CPAs, must make her constitutional arguments...

