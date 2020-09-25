CoStar Accuses 'Free-Riding' Startup Of 'Remarkable' Theft

Law360 (September 25, 2020, 7:51 PM EDT) -- Commercial real estate information giant CoStar filed a lawsuit Friday in California federal court accusing rival CREXi of instituting a widescale theft of its online listing information, property photos and subscription database through an organized scheme "remarkable in its scope." CoStar claims IP addresses affiliated with Commercial Real Estate Exchange Inc., or CREXi, have been in their own server more than a million times "even though such high-volume competitor access is forbidden by CoStar's terms of use." CREXi is no ordinary scammer, CoStar said, as it's a startup that's already raised $60 million and should know better, as CoStar secured a...

