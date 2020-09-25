Apple Loses Appeal Of PTAB Decisions Upholding Voip-Pal IP

Law360 (September 25, 2020, 10:18 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Friday upheld Patent Trial and Appeal Board decisions that found claims of two Voip-Pal.com call routing patents challenged by Apple are not invalid, saying the decisions were supported by substantial evidence. While Apple had argued that the board applied the wrong obviousness test, the panel said the PTAB made no error in determining that obviousness testimony from Apple's expert was conclusory and not supported by evidence, and so the patents were not shown to be invalid. "Contrary to Apple's position, the board did not legally err but rather held Apple to the proper evidentiary standard," the decision...

