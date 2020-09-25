Judge On Fence About Immigration Application Fee Hikes

Law360 (September 25, 2020, 10:15 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge remained undecided about whether to temporarily block immigration application fee increases that go into effect Oct. 2, saying that after a more than three-hour hearing on Friday, he hasn't "even come close to deciding this issue." U.S. District Judge Jeffrey S. White said that the federal government threw the court a curve by submitting a notice last week from U.S. Department of Homeland Security Acting Secretary Chad Wolf ratifying that his previous actions as acting secretary, including finalizing application fees, were lawful. Judge White asked U.S. Department of Justice attorneys, who are representing DHS and U.S. Citizenship...

