Fort Worth Firm Can't Zero Out Shares From Fired Atty

Law360 (September 25, 2020, 7:29 PM EDT) -- A Texas appellate panel has found a Fort Worth law firm wrongly attempted to redeem a fired shareholder's stake in the business without compensating him, wiping out a lower court's ruling in the firm's favor and $20,000 in sanctions against the fired attorney. Law firm Friedman Suder & Cooke PC wasn't authorized under state regulations to attempt to redeem 1,000 shares from David A. Skeels for free after his December 2015 firing, a three-justice Second Court of Appeals panel said in a Thursday opinion. The Texas Business Organizations Code requires the firm and attorney to agree on a redemption price or...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS