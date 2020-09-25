Practical Lessons From 2nd Circ. Lehman Bankruptcy Ruling

Law360 (September 25, 2020, 4:44 PM EDT) -- On Aug. 11, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit finally put to rest a credit crisis era issue that had its genesis in the Lehman bankruptcy case, In re: Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc. At issue was billions of dollars that had been invested in synthetic collateral debt obligations, credit-linked notes programs and other esoteric vehicles that Lehman Brothers had structured and marketed as protecting investors in the event of a Lehman bankruptcy. But when Lehman went under, its bankruptcy estate took the position that those protections were invalid. Lehman obtained favorable rulings from the bankruptcy court early on,...

