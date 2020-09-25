Cerner, Workers Near Settlement In 401(k) Suit

Law360 (September 25, 2020, 5:53 PM EDT) -- Cerner Corporation has reached a monetary deal with former employees who claim the company mismanaged their 401(k) plan, the workers told a Missouri federal court. The ex-employees of the health records company said in a status report Thursday that after an eight-hour mediation, they had come to an agreement over payment for their Employment Retirement Income Security Act claims, though other terms are still under discussion. "The parties continue to discuss non-monetary terms and are optimistic that they will reach a class settlement agreement to be proposed to this court," the status report said. Four former Cerner workers filed the proposed...

