House Oversight Dems Call For ICE To Curb Private Detention

Law360 (September 25, 2020, 7:41 PM EDT) -- House Oversight Committee Democrats have alleged that immigrants in detention centers operated by federal contractors are dying due to poor medical care and insufficient staffing, urging U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to curb its use of privately-run facilities. There has been a "widespread failure" to provide needed medical care to detainees with serious or chronic medical conditions being held at contractors' immigration detention facilities, sometimes resulting in death, the committee majority staff report said in a report Thursday. The Trump administration has known for years about systemic health and safety deficiencies at these facilities but has continued to award lucrative contracts...

