Seven Questions For Enyo Law Disputes Chief Simon Twigden

Law360, London (October 2, 2020, 11:19 AM BST) -- Simon Twigden set up Enyo Law LLP in 2010 after spotting a gap in the commercial litigation market and has since built the firm up to be one of the biggest disputes boutiques in London. Simon Twigden Twigden noticed that many large commercial law firms were reluctant to take on some disputes clients amid conflicts of interest because they frequently found that their colleagues were representing opposing parties in other matters or transactions. So he decided to build a conflict-free litigation firm. "That's a business model, right there," Twigden said. He started the firm 10 years ago because there was a surge...

