Husch Blackwell Adds Ex-Baker McKenzie Energy Atty

Law360 (September 28, 2020, 7:12 PM EDT) -- Husch Blackwell LLP has hired a former Baker & McKenzie LLP project finance attorney experienced in representing clients in complex transactions, with a particular focus in the area of renewable energy, the firm announced. Jai Khanna is the newest addition to Husch Blackwell's energy and natural resources industry group, and he joins the firm's Chicago office as a partner, bringing with him "a wealth of project finance experience" relating to conventional and renewable energy generation facilities, real estate, and related infrastructure, the firm said. In an interview with Law360 on Monday, Khanna said his onboarding has been seamless since he began on Sept....

