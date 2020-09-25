NC Justices Restore $6.5M Jury Award In Patient Death Suit

Law360 (September 25, 2020, 5:47 PM EDT) -- The North Carolina Supreme Court on Friday reinstated a $6.5 million jury verdict against a hospital that was sued for negligently treating a patient's chest pain and failing to prevent his death, saying a lower appeals court erred by wiping out a $5.5 million pain-and-suffering damages award. In a 5-1 ruling, the state's highest court reversed the Court of Appeals' December 2018 decision to vacate the pain-and-suffering award in a suit brought by the estate of patient Anthony Savino accusing an emergency room nurse for Carolinas Medical Center Northeast of failing to inform the attending physician that EMTs had given Savino...

