Littler Attys Attempt To Duck Staffing Co.'s Malpractice Suit

Law360 (September 28, 2020, 7:20 PM EDT) -- A Texas state judge will soon decide whether to end under a state free speech law a legal malpractice claim against four Littler Mendelson PC attorneys accused of making a discovery misstep that allowed opposing counsel to expand a labor lawsuit against a client, after hearing oral arguments Monday. At the end of a telephone hearing Monday, Harris County District Judge Kristen Hawkins gave counsel for the attorneys and counsel for oil and gas industry staffing company New Tech Global Ventures LLC until Wednesday to file additional briefing in the case. New Tech sued on May 26, alleging the attorneys made...

