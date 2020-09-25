Just Brands Fights False Ad Suit Over CBD Content

Law360 (September 25, 2020, 4:27 PM EDT) -- Just Brands USA Inc. and SSGI Financial Services Inc. are firing back against a proposed class action alleging Just Brands' products overstate how much CBD they contain, saying the complaint is too vague and fails to say which actions were taken by which companies. In a motion filed Thursday, the companies said named plaintiff Miguel Rodriguez's complaint lumps together several Just Brands units and SSGI as "defendants," without adequately specifying which actions the specific companies took, so they can't know exactly what they are accused of. "None of plaintiff's allegations unambiguously assert that any individual defendant engaged in any specific conduct...

