Kan. Court Backs Docs' Trial Win In Botched Surgery Suit

Law360 (September 25, 2020, 10:41 PM EDT) -- The Kansas Court of Appeals on Friday affirmed a defense verdict in a suit accusing two surgeons of botching a man's hernia repair surgery, saying the patient's "lack of informed consent" claim was properly tossed by the trial judge. A three-judge Court of Appeals panel upheld a Sedgwick County jury's decision to clear Drs. Scott W. Porter and Thomas R. Resch of liability in a suit accusing the surgeons of negligently perforating patient Reiford Acord's bowel during a hernia repair surgery, which caused injuries resulting in a two-month stay in an intensive care unit. On appeal, Acord argues that the trial...

