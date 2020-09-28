Cable Cos. Wary Of Proposal To Change FCC Caller ID Rules

Law360 (September 28, 2020, 9:47 PM EDT) -- Small voice service providers get an extra two years to get on board with the Federal Communications Commission's new call authentication protocols, and cable operators are not pleased with a proposal that would narrow what businesses fall into that demographic. Cable trade group ACA Connects asked the agency Thursday to hold off on making a decision on the proposal until other industry players have the chance to weigh in on the possible ramifications. ACA said it's worried that the proposed exceptions, made by another trade group, USTelecom, could "also sweep in legitimate voice providers that do not fall in that category...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS