11th Circ. Tosses Fla. Lawyer's Appeal Over Bankruptcy Spat

Law360 (September 25, 2020, 8:13 PM EDT) -- An Eleventh Circuit panel tossed an appeal from a Florida lawyer Friday, saying his disqualification as counsel in a bankruptcy case eliminated his ability to file an appeal on behalf of an equity holder in the debtor. In a short opinion authored by Circuit Court Chief Judge William Pryor, the panel said John Moffa of Moffa & Breuer PLLC had been disqualified from the Chapter 11 case of Fisherman's Pier Inc., in which he served as counsel to the debtor and then as counsel to equity holder J.J. Rissell Allentown PA Trust. His disqualification barred him from filing an appeal of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS