NJ's The Place For Eye Damage MDL, Patients Say

Law360 (September 25, 2020, 8:45 PM EDT) -- Lawsuits alleging Johnson & Johnson's pharmaceutical unit concealed a harmful side effect of bladder cyst medicine Elmiron should be heard in New Jersey federal court due to the number of cases already filed there, a group of patients told the Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation Friday. The patients — seven couples and two individuals — cited judicial efficiency in their brief making a case for the transfer of all out-of-state Elmiron lawsuits to the Garden State, where 24 such actions are pending before U.S. District Judge Brian Martinotti. The suits accuse Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. of failing to warn consumers that Elmiron...

