Mass. AG Says Firm Took Kickbacks To Refer Opioid Patients

Law360 (September 25, 2020, 8:37 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts law firm was sued by the commonwealth, accusing it of accepting more than $90,000 in kickbacks in exchange for referring clients to a mail-order pharmacy that dispensed thousands of opioid prescriptions. Attorney General Maura Healey said Friday that personal injury firm Keches Law Group PC accepted the kickbacks from Andover-based Injured Workers Pharmacy, which has been embroiled in litigation claiming it recklessly dispensed opioid prescriptions and paid law firms for patient referrals. IWP recently agreed to pay $11 million to settle claims related to that alleged scheme. Keches violated the state's consumer protection law by willfully deceiving its clients...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS