'Jersey Boys' Producer May Owe Fees To Stagehands' Trust

Law360 (September 25, 2020, 9:07 PM EDT) -- A Nevada federal judge on Friday threw out an arbitration award that let a Las Vegas producer of the musical "Jersey Boys" skip paying about $900,000 in withdrawal fees to a stagehands' pension plan after the show's run ended. An arbitrator had ruled earlier that the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees' trust is a plan serving the entertainment industry, triggering a carveout that clears producer JB Viva Vegas from having to pay so-called withdrawal liability when a project ends. However, U.S. District Judge Jennifer A. Dorsey vacated that decision Friday, concluding that the arbitrator improperly required the trust to prove...

