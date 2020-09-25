Wash. High Court Won't Revive Toyota Suit Over Mirror

Law360 (September 25, 2020, 9:34 PM EDT) -- The Washington Supreme Court on Thursday upheld a verdict in favor of Toyota in a man's suit alleging that the auto manufacturer deceived him about a rear view mirror with a temperature display, finding that he hadn't been shown he'd been harmed by the advertising for that feature. The state high court said that Duane Young hadn't shown he was injured by any unfair or deceptive practices by Toyota. According to the opinion, while Young was researching his purchase of his 2014 Toyota Tacoma, Toyota's advertising and labeling incorrectly stated that the truck's rear view mirror had an outside temperature display,...

