Trump EO On Surprise Medical Bills Shocks Employer Groups

Law360 (September 25, 2020, 9:52 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump's recent executive order directing an already-swamped Congress to end surprise medical billing by Dec. 31 struck many in the employee benefits community as little more than a symbolic gesture — one that spotlights a significant issue for employers and benefit plans but fails to guarantee a solution. The order, issued Thursday, shocked the groups advocating for an end to surprise medical billing on large employers' behalf, and representatives told Law360 they were expecting a much more "substantive" directive. Gossip on Capitol Hill created the impression that the Trump administration was ready to reveal a plan for how to...

