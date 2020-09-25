Ex-King & Spalding Partner Settles Benefits Suit With Insurer

Law360 (September 25, 2020, 11:10 PM EDT) -- A former King & Spalding LLP partner suing Reliance Standard Life Insurance Co. for ignoring medical evidence and violating federal law by cutting off his benefits after he suffered blood and lung complications stemming from a gene mutation told a New York federal judge Friday that a settlement has been reached. In a brief letter to U.S. District Judge Laura Taylor Swain, counsel for former attorney Brian Betancourt informed the court that the parties had reached a settlement and requested the court grant them 30 days to finalize the terms of the deal. Betancourt, a former global finance partner at King & Spalding,...

