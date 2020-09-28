AAA Faces Class Action Over Call Center Pay Practices

Law360 (September 28, 2020, 6:42 PM EDT) -- The American Automobile Association did not pay call center workers for time spent booting up computers ahead of shifts and fixing timesheet problems, according to a wage-and-hour lawsuit two ex-employees have filed in Arizona federal court. Former customer service representatives at AAA's Tucson office filed a putative collective and class action Friday, alleging that the popular motor club violated state and federal labor law when it failed to pay them for time spent on certain preshift work and other duties. "Defendant … required [customer service representatives] to work 'off-the-clock' whereby they performed integral work prior to the start of their scheduled...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS