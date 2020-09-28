Preparing For Enhanced Enforcement Under Calif. 'Mini-CFPB'

Law360 (September 28, 2020, 5:20 PM EDT) -- On Aug. 31, the California Legislature passed A.B. 1864, the California Consumer Financial Protection Law.[1] The law, largely pulled from Dodd-Frank Act Title X, is designed to increase protections for consumers by forming a Consumer Financial Protection Bureau-like agency in California with expanded regulatory, oversight and enforcement authority. California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who proposed the CCFPL in January, has until Sept. 30, to sign or veto A.B. 1864. If enacted, the CCFPL will take effect on Jan. 1, 2021. In this article we highlight certain key provisions of the CCFPL and provide commentary on what the CCFPL might mean for practitioners, the...

