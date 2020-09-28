Nine West Clawback Ruling Fortifies Bankruptcy Safe Harbor

Law360 (September 28, 2020, 3:18 PM EDT) -- A recent decision by the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York confirms that the defendant-friendly holding of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit's 2019 decision in In re: Tribune Company Fraudulent Conveyance Litigation will be applied broadly to benefit defendants and rejects efforts by the plaintiffs to work around Tribune. The decision, In re: Nine West LBO Securities Litigation, reaffirms the vitality of the bankruptcy safe harbor as a defense against clawback actions against shareholders that tender their shares in a leveraged buyout, or LBO, and provides an instructive case study of the plaintiffs' unsuccessful efforts...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS