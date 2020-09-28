Arizona Says Trans Prof's Bias Case Fails Despite Bostock

Law360 (September 28, 2020, 7:10 PM EDT) -- Arizona's state employee health care plan isn't obligated to pay for a transgender university professor's hysterectomy even after the U.S. Supreme Court's Bostock ruling that federal law bans workplace bias based on gender identity, the Grand Canyon State has told a federal judge. The state responded Friday to University of Arizona professor Dr. Russell Toomey's Sept. 1 motion for a preliminary injunction that would block his health plan's blanket exclusion of coverage for what Arizona calls "gender reassignment surgeries." The dissent in the nation's highest court noted that transgender people's rights in the health care context could be an "intense battleground"...

