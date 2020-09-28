Wash. Tribe Urges 9th Circ. Not To Revive Treaty Rights Case

Law360 (September 28, 2020, 10:12 PM EDT) -- The Tulalip Tribes of Washington on Friday urged the Ninth Circuit not to revive a hunting and gathering rights suit brought by the recently recognized Snoqualmie Tribe, arguing that doing so would infringe on their rights under the 1855 Point Elliott Treaty. The Snoqualmie Tribe of northern Washington is wrongly trying to exercise treaty rights on land already granted to the Tulalip and other tribes for hunting and fishing, the tribe wrote in a Friday amicus brief opposing the Snoqualmie circuit appeal. Reviving the Snoqualmie case could allow a "direct attack" on Tulalip's treaty rights, the tribe claimed. "Nine tribes hold...

