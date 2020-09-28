Cleary, Jones Day Help Forge $1.4B Steelmaker Merger

Law360 (September 28, 2020, 2:09 PM EDT) -- North America's largest producer of iron ore pellets has agreed to buy the U.S. business of Luxembourg-based steel giant ArcelorMittal for roughly $1.4 billion, the companies said Monday, in a deal steered by Cleary and Jones Day. The agreement sees Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. purchasing 100% of the shares of ArcelorMittal USA LLC via a mix of cash and stock, according to a statement. The agreement features $1.4 billion in total consideration, including $505 million in upfront cash. The deal's enterprise value is about $3.3 billion. The resulting entity will be the largest flat-rolled steel producer in North America, with combined shipments of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS