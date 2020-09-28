Skadden-Led Granite Point Closes On $300M Financing

Law360 (September 28, 2020, 4:20 PM EDT) -- Mortgage real estate investment trust Granite Point, guided by Skadden, said Monday that it's secured up to $300 million in financing from funds managed by Pacific Investment Management Co. in the form of loan facilities and warrants to buy its common stock. New York-based Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc., which is run by asset manager Pine River Capital Management LP, said in a statement that the financing from Pimco would be used for general corporate purposes such as buying assets and repaying debt. "Our new financing clearly reflects the strength of our business and investment portfolio, while bolstering our ability to...

