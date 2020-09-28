DOD Rule Requires Contractors To Focus On Cybersecurity

Law360 (September 28, 2020, 10:25 PM EDT) -- All defense contractors and subcontractors will be required to implement cybersecurity programs under a rule issued by the U.S. Department of Defense on Monday as part of a plan to attach minimum cybersecurity requirements to all Pentagon contracts. The interim Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement rule broadly sets out the standards that contractors must meet to be certified under the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification framework, a pending overhaul to how the DOD handles cybersecurity across its procurements. "CMMC is designed to provide increased assurance to the department that a [defense industrial base] contractor can adequately protect sensitive unclassified information such as...

