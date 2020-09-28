Mont. Court Strikes Ballot Law Saying It Hindered Tribes' Vote

Law360 (September 28, 2020, 4:34 PM EDT) -- A Montana federal judge on Friday struck down the state's Ballot Interference Prevention Act, following a challenge by tribes and voting rights advocates who said the 2018 law unconstitutionally restricted their efforts to deliver and collect ballots. District Judge Jessica T. Fehr issued her order eliminating the law Friday, following a nonjury trial that ran from Sept. 8-10, court records show. The act, also known as BIPA, served no justifiable purpose and curtailed Native Americans' "fundamental right to vote," according to the court. Friday's order followed a preliminary injunction blocking the law's enforcement in July. "The facts presented at trial clearly...

