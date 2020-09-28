IRS Placed In No-Win Situation With Trump's Tax Returns

Law360 (September 28, 2020, 7:56 PM EDT) -- The public's perception of the Internal Revenue Service as a nonpartisan, disinterested organization concerned solely with administering the country's tax laws was potentially damaged Sunday night as reporting showed President Donald Trump may have received preferential treatment from the agency. President Donald Trump on Monday leaves an event on coronavirus testing strategy held in the White House Rose Garden. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) That's because reporting from the New York Times showed that, among other things, the agency has yet to reckon with a nearly $73 million tax refund Trump claimed and received in 2010. The delay in resolving that issue, now spanning...

